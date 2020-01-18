5,980 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IART stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

