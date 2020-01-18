3,236 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 735,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,739,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 158,367 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.67 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 475.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.
In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.