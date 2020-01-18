3,236 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 735,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,739,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 317,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 158,367 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.67 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 475.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.