Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.06.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $2,096,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

