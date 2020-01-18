Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 835,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 307,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $40,347,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $800,269.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $236,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,452 shares of company stock worth $7,770,395. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NYSE:PEN opened at $160.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.27. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

