Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after buying an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,129,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,366,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,245,000 after buying an additional 99,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 199,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 24.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 934,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 183,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First American Financial news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAF opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

