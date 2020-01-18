Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 169,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $9.85 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $539.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 298.53%. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink lowered Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.