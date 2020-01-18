Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

NYSE XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.