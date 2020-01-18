Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $10,959,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AutoNation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.18.

Shares of AN opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 61,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $3,128,546.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,779.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock worth $6,172,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

