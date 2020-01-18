Allworth Financial LP Acquires 140 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 313.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $51,047,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $44,621,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 19.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,398,000 after acquiring an additional 546,731 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OKE opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.