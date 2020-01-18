14,163 Shares in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Acquired by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

In related news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,687 shares of company stock worth $2,647,486 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of PD opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. Pagerduty Inc has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.