105 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $727,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $349.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.25. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $352.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.