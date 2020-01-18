Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 9.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 100.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,535.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,534,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

