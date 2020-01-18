Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 359.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $60.76 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

