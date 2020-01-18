Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $195,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.43. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.