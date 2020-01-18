Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 167.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

Shares of LULU opened at $241.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.87 and its 200 day moving average is $203.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

