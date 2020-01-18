Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,594,110 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

