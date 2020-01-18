Allworth Financial LP Sells 384 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in HD Supply by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HDS. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.