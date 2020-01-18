Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,760 G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $939.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.23.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

