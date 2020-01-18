Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,284 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,765,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $90.85 and a one year high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,575,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

