Michael J. Burdiek Sells 30,000 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $341.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.90.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CalAmp by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CalAmp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CalAmp by 126.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in CalAmp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

