Allworth Financial LP Invests $39,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $6,145,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

