Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann Sells 36,667 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $302,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,940.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

VSLR stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

