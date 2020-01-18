Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO Sells $669,409.34 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $669,409.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,038,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Crager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $587,563.34.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Envestnet by 535.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

