American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) SVP Sells $407,000.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 69.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

