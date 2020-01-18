ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Sells $509,765.13 in Stock

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Buchband also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50.

On Friday, December 13th, Richard Buchband sold 245 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $23,897.30.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $231,250.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 59,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 115,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

