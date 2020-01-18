Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Sells $425,995.74 in Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $268,213.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.56. Plug Power Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.