ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $479,213.10 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Rohit Kapoor sold 189 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $13,400.10.

On Thursday, December 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $249,371.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $72.25 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. ValuEngine lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.