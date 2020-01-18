Steven J. Quinlan Sells 8,031 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 8,031 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $559,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,544.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $71.28 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.