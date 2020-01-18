Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Paul John Murphy Sells 15,000 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.

Shares of PPL opened at C$50.42 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of C$43.76 and a 12-month high of C$51.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.30.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

