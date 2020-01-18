Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Paul John Murphy Sells 15,000 Shares

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,881.28.
Shares of PPL opened at C$50.42 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of C$43.76 and a 12-month high of C$51.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$48.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.30.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.
