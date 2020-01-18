Allworth Financial LP Invests $38,000 in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 52.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 158,300 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

HTA stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

