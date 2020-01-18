Allworth Financial LP Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 555.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $176.20 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $166.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.