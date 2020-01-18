Allworth Financial LP Invests $44,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,365,000 after acquiring an additional 971,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after buying an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 572,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,748,000 after buying an additional 317,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after buying an additional 266,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

In other news, insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $725,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

