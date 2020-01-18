Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 241.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after buying an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 123,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,287.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Insiders have sold 498,533 shares of company stock valued at $29,107,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

STX opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

