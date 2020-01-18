Allworth Financial LP Invests $53,000 in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,382,000 after purchasing an additional 563,338 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,739,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 222,557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,958,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Argo Group alerts:

ARGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

ARGO stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $78.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.