Allworth Financial LP Buys 250 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,311 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 431.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,762 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.6% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,752,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,222,000 after acquiring an additional 962,100 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

