Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $144.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

