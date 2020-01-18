Allworth Financial LP Acquires 211 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 127.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $212.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $212.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day moving average is $176.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

