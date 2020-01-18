Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $180.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.