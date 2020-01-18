Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 159.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $27.48 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

