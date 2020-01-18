Allworth Financial LP Acquires 325 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $57,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

