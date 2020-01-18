Affiance Financial LLC Has $659,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 29,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

