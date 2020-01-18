Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of LVS opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.