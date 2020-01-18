Allworth Financial LP Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 2,644.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GAP were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. Gap Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

GAP Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.