Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.