Allworth Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 661.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

