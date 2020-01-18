Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,335,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 785.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,817.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.