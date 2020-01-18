Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.