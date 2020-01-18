Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBS opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.