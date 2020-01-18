Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,727,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,361,000 after purchasing an additional 388,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,468,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 97,529 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,504,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after acquiring an additional 108,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,791,000 after acquiring an additional 159,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after acquiring an additional 636,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $22.76 on Friday. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

