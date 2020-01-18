Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $980,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

